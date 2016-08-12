Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore has moved to Ajax on a season-long loan for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side confirmed on Friday.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last term, scoring twice and contributing one assist, and returns to the Eredivisie for a second stint after previously spending 18 months on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

"He's a good player and we prefer he plays every game this season," Chelsea coach Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday.

The Burkina Faso international has also signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea, the club added.

(Editing by Brian Homewood)