LONDON Aug 15 Chelsea's fiery Spain striker Diego Costa snatched a last-minute goal to secure a 2-1 home win over West Ham United and hand new manager Antonio Conte a winning start to his Premier League career on Monday.

The bearded Costa collected a header from new signing Michy Batshuayi and thumped it low beyond West Ham goalkeeper Adrian's outstretched right hand to claim the points.

Visiting defender James Collins had threatened to spoil the Italian coach's debut with a 78th minute equaliser in a high tempo match full of energy and intensity.

Chelsea's tricky Belgium forward Eden Hazard had put Chelsea ahead just after halftime from the penalty spot after Michail Antonio brought down Cesar Azpilicueta.

It was a lively, committed encounter that gave Conte, who took Italy to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals last month, a taste of the physical side of English football. (Reporting by Clare Lovell; Editing by Ken Ferris)