LONDON Chelsea have recalled Israeli midfielder Yossi Benayoun from his loan spell at fellow London club West Ham United after the European champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by the Premier League's bottom side Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

"Yossi Benayoun has completed his loan spell at West Ham United and returns to Chelsea today," the club said in a statement on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday.

Benayoun, who last played for West Ham on November 11 due to knee trouble, has scored once for Chelsea in 11 appearances since he joined from Liverpool in 2010.

