LONDON Feb 27 Interim Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club at the end of the season, the angry Spaniard told a news conference on Wednesday after an FA Cup fifth round win at Middlesbrough.

Benitez was appointed on a short-term deal in November to replace sacked Champions League-winning boss Roberto Di Matteo but was never popular with fans and results have not improved.

"I am a professional and I will do my job. At the end of the season I will leave," he said.

"I'm disappointed with some fans. They have to support the team instead of wasting time making banners.

"They have to support the team. They gave me the title of interim manager which is a massive mistake. I am the manager and I will manage this club. The fans are not helping us."