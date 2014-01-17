Aston Villa's manager Paul Lambert gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says Ryan Bertrand will bring "big game experience" after signing the left back on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season on Friday.

Bertrand, 24, has found his opportunities limited this season with Cesar Azpilicueta and Ashley Cole ahead of him in the Stamford Bridge pecking order but can expect regular first team action at Villa.

"Ryan brings a lot of big-game experience, not only in the Premier League but even a Champions League final which Chelsea won, so he'll be really good for us," Lambert told Villa's website.

"He'll fit in here great and it will be good for him also to be playing games.

"He has real enthusiasm for the game and he's looking forward to playing here."

Bertrand has played 57 times for Chelsea, most notably making his European debut for the Blues in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012.

However, since arriving at the club in 2005 he has spent regular periods out on loan, including at Bournemouth, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to come here. Aston Villa is a fantastic club with a massive fanbase and a great history," Bertrand said.

"To get this chance to come here and play some games will be a really good step for me."

Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League and face Liverpool away on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)