LONDON Jan 17 Chelsea have completed a unique deal by signing three young brothers from Luton Town's academy system, the minor league club said on Tuesday.

Twins Rio and Cole Dasilva, 12, and older brother Jay, 13, joined the 2009-10 Premier League champions in separate transfers that were each worth an undisclosed five-figure sum.

"I am hesitant to talk about the boys in the collective term because they all have wonderful unique attributes but this is a historical deal to see three brothers transferred together," said Luton's head of youth Gregg Broughton.

"Jay is a special talent, a fantastic student of the game whose temperament compliments his technical ability," Broughton told the club's website (www.lutontown.co.uk).

"Cole has strong physical attributes and is very comfortable in possession while Rio is a real livewire whose ability to play in tight areas has always allowed him to shine."

Luton, who play in the fifth tier of English soccer, said the overall package could eventually be worth one million pounds ($1.54 million) if the three brothers go on to play for Chelsea's first team.

The Stamford Bridge club have a penchant for fielding brothers.

Ray and Graham Wilkins played for the Blues in the 1970s, as did Ron and Allan Harris in the 1960s and John and Peter Sillett in the 1950s. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by XXX To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)