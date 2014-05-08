May 8 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

The 31-year-old Czech was injured during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid last month.

"Petr Cech successfully underwent surgery today (Wednesday) following his shoulder dislocation in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid," the club said in a statement on its website (www.chelseafc.com).

"He will be out for approximately eight to 10 weeks."

The Czech Republic did not qualify for next month's World Cup in Brazil.

Australian Mark Schwarzer has played in Cech's absence and would be expected to feature in the club's final match at Cardiff City on Sunday.

Chelsea, who lost to Atletico 3-1 on aggregate, are unable to claim the Premier League title following Manchester City's win over Aston Villa on Wednesday. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)