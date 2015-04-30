LONDON, April 30 As Petr Cech prepares to move on to pastures new Chelsea's long-serving goalkeeper believes the Premier League champions elect are beginning a new era of trophy gathering.

Cech is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after being usurped by Thibaut Courtois but he was back in action on Wednesday as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-1 to move to within two points of the title.

Victory at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday will give Cech a fourth Premier League winners' medal since he joined the club at the beginning of the Roman Abramovich era in 2004.

Only he, captain John Terry and Didier Drogba remain from Chelsea's 2004-05 title-winning side, but Cech said the likes of Eden Hazard, Oscar, Willian and Courtois mean he will depart with the club in rude health.

"The last title we won was in 2010 so it has been a long time," Cech said after victory at Leicester.

"This one is hopefully the start of a new era, another generation of players. There is only me Didier (Drogba) and JT who have have been here for the last decade.

"You can say this is a new generation, hopefully we will confirm the title Sunday and this team will continue on."

After a trophy-less season on Jose Mourinho's return, Chelsea will add the league title to the League Cup they already have in the bag and Cech said the younger players in the squad will become used to a winning mentality.

"You can be a great player but this moments to play difficult games under pressure, being champion gives you another step, another dimension," he said.

"You can see in difficult moments this season this team has a lot of experience to overcome them, that is why we are in the position we are." (editing by Justin Palmer)