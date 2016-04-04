Spanish police arrest former Barcelona FC president in graft investigation
MADRID Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested former Barcelona football club president Sandro Rosell in a money laundering operation.
LONDON Italian Antonio Conte was named as Chelsea's new head coach with a three-year contract, the outgoing Premier League champions announced on Monday.
Conte, 46, currently the head coach of Italy, will take up the appointment after the June 10-July 10 European Championship in France. He will replace interim manager Guus Hiddink, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested former Barcelona football club president Sandro Rosell in a money laundering operation.
The English Football Association (FA) have asked betting companies to provide information on wagers placed on John Terry's stage-managed substitution during Chelsea's 5-1 win over Sunderland last weekend, British media reported on Monday.