LONDON Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been cleared of a serious head injury after being substituted during the 2-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Belgian was forced off the pitch following an early clash with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and he was replaced by Petr Cech.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm Thibaut Courtois went to hospital during our Premier League game against Arsenal yesterday for precautionary tests on a head injury. Those tests came back all clear," Chelsea said in a statement on their website on Monday.

"Thibaut was treated for a minor cut to his ear and was released from hospital last night. He is expected to report for international duty later this week."

The Premier League introduced new regulations to deal with head injuries following an incident last season in which Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remained on the pitch after losing consciousness during a game against Everton.

"Thanks for all the messages! I'm already feeling better," Courtois said on Twitter.

"Now I'm resting to be recovered and back on the pitch soon. Great victory yesterday."

