Football - Chelsea v Arsenal - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium - 15/16 - 2/8/15Chelsea's Thibaut CourtoisAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live'' services....

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the champions' visit to Manchester City on Sunday after an appeal against a red card for the Belgian international was rejected by the Football Association.

Courtois was sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity in the 52nd minute of Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

An independent regulatory commission rejected Chelsea's appeal against the red card and upheld a one-match suspension, the FA said.

The ruling will give back-up keeper Asmir Begovic, signed from Stoke City earlier this summer as a replacement for Petr Cech, the chance to make his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)