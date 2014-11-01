LONDON Nov 1 Thibaut Courtois reckons Chelsea are capable of achieving what the Belgium keeper came agonisingly close to doing at Atletico Madrid last season - winning a European and domestic double.

Courtois was the bedrock of the unfancied Spanish side who defied the odds to beat giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to the La Liga title before coming within seconds of winning the Champions League against Real -- conceding a stoppage time Sergio Ramos equaliser before losing 4-1 after extra time.

Since returning to Stamford Bridge at the end of his three-year loan spell in Spain, the 22-year-old Courtois has helped the club make a blistering start to the campaign.

The Blues top the Premier League, unbeaten in nine games and four points ahead of second-placed Southampton, and lead their Champions League group with seven points from a possible nine.

Courtois, who has established himself as Chelsea's first-choice keeper by displacing Petr Cech, believes the double is achievable for Jose Mourinho's expensively-assembled squad.

"We have the quality to reach the Champions League and to win it but there's other strong teams - Bayern (Munich), Barcelona, Madrid - so you need a little bit of luck not to play against them before the final," Courtois told the BBC.

"We have the team to win the Champions League. So hopefully we could win both. Obviously, we have a very strong team to do it, not only 11 players but a very strong bench and even players who fell out of the team sometimes.

"The Premier League would be really nice to win. I played the (Champions League) final last year so I want revenge for that (defeat) and win the Champions League.

"To be (Premier League) champions you are the best team from 20 teams all season. If you play against (Manchester) City, (Manchester) United, Liverpool, Arsenal -- if you are champions of the Premier League it is a really nice trophy.

"I'd rather have both, but if I had to choose, maybe the Premier League now and another year the Champions League."

Chelsea host struggling London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)