LONDON Dec 30 Chelsea striker Didier
Drogba, restricted to a brief substitute appearance in the 1-1
home draw with neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Dec.
26, is looking to chalk up his 150th goal for the London club on
Saturday.
The 33-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Stamford
Bridge greats Peter Osgood and Roy Bentley on that mark if he is
on target at home to Aston Villa.
Only Frank Lampard (178), Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby
Tambling (202) have scored more goals for Chelsea.
"I didn't consider reaching that number when I arrived here
especially when my first season didn't go very well," Drogba
told the London Evening Standard earlier this month.
"I struggled fitness-wise when I came but I made myself play
because I had to show what I could do as a new player," said the
striker who cost Chelsea 24 million pounds ($37.54 million) when
he joined from Olympique Marseille in 2004.
"Thank God the next year I was feeling much better, reduced
the injuries and that's when I started to improve and score more
goals. The fans then started to change their opinions and I was
really proud of that."
Drogba, voted Africa's Player of the Year in 2006 and 2009,
has made 322 appearances for Chelsea, winning three Premier
League titles.
Spaniard Fernando Torres was preferred in attack against
Fulham on Monday but the Ivorian is expected to return to
fourth-placed Chelsea's starting lineup against Villa.
($1 = 0.6394 British pounds)
