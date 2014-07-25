LONDON, July 25 Chelsea have re-signed Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba on a one-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Drogba, 36, spent eight seasons at Stamford Bridge before leaving in 2012 shortly after scoring the winning penalty in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

"It was an easy decision - I couldn't turn down the opportunity to work with Jose (Mourinho) again," Drogba told the club website.

"Everyone knows the special relationship I have with this club and it has always felt like home to me." (Editing by Ed Osmond)