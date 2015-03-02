LONDON Chelsea and Everton have both been fined 30,000 pounds ($46,100)for players' misconduct during their Premier League match last month at Stamford Bridge, the Football Association said on Monday.

Tempers boiled over near the end of a feisty game with players from both sides involved in a melee.

"Following an incident in the 86th minute of their fixture on 11 February 2015, both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," an FA statement said.

"The charge against Chelsea further alleged that their players surrounded the match Referee and/or became involved in a mass confrontation."

Both clubs admitted the charge and were also warned about their future conduct.

($1 = 0.6513 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)