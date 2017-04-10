Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.

Chelsea, who are seven points clear at the top of the table, beat 15th-placed Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday to maintain their lead over second-placed Tottenham, who are on a six-game winning run in the league.

"They are waiting for us to lose points but if we do the job we will be champions in the end," Hazard told the club website.

"We have to be ready because in England you never know, you can lose points against every team," he added.

"But we are professional, we know what to do if we want to be champion. When we see Tottenham, everything is not done. It is one step closer but we have seven games left to play and we have to be ready for everything."

Tottenham cut the lead at the top following Chelsea's loss to Crystal Palace earlier this month but Antonio Conte's men have responded strongly with back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Chelsea travel to fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday and will be hoping to get their first win at Old Trafford since 2013.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)