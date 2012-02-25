Chelsea's Didier Drogba reacts after an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Didier Drogba became Chelsea's fourth highest all-time scorer when he bagged the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast striker headed in a left-wing corner from Frank Lampard in the 61st minute to reach 151 goals for the Stamford Bridge club, one more than Peter Osgood and Roy Bentley.

Only Lampard, who also netted on Saturday to take his tally to 182, Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby Tambling (202) have scored more goals for Chelsea.

The victory over second-from-bottom Bolton eased the pressure on manager Andre Villas-Boas who recalled Lampard, Michael Essien and Ashley Cole to his team.

The Portuguese was widely criticised in midweek after he left the experienced trio out of his starting lineup as the side were beaten 3-1 by Napoli in their Champions League first knockout round first-leg tie in Italy.

Saturday's win took Chelsea back into fourth position in the Premier League, at least until fifth-placed Arsenal entertain north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Chelsea have 46 points from 26 matches, three ahead of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

David Luiz opened the scoring for Villas-Boas's men with a curling right-foot effort in the 48th minute and Lampard sealed victory by tucking the ball in at the far post from a right-wing cross with 11 minutes left.

Lampard's goal was the 150th of his league career.

(Editing by Sonia Oxley)