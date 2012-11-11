John Terry of Chelsea heads to score against Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON John Terry was carried off on a stretcher after 39 minutes of his Premier League return on Sunday after he had marked the end of his four-match domestic suspension with a goal against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Terry collided with Liverpool's Luis Suarez and appeared to have injured a knee after earlier heading Chelsea into the lead with his 50th goal for the club in all competitions, a club record for a defender.

But 19 minutes later he was treated at length on the pitch then carried away after an accidental collision with Suarez, who also served a suspension for racial abuse last season.

Terry missed the Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Swansea City as well as a League Cup match against Manchester United after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

Suarez was suspended last season for eight matches for racially insulting Patrice Evra of Manchester United.

