LONDON New signings Samuel Eto'o and Willian will need time before they are up to speed with the rest of the Chelsea squad, captain John Terry said on Thursday.

Cameroon striker Eto'o and Brazilian playmaker Willian left Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for London last month and are hoping to make their debuts in Saturday's Premier League game at Everton.

"You speak to them and they talk about how the intensity of their training (in Russia) is a lot different to how it is here so for sure it will take them a few weeks to get their full fitness," Terry told Chelsea Television.

"But once they do they'll both look very good. I said to him (Eto'o), 'Thank God you're here', because I've had so many battles against him.

"He's such a threat, he's obviously a few years older but he still looks very sharp and hungry," said former England central defender Terry.

"He's got an eye for goal and I think he'll be a good addition. He was welcomed straight into the squad."

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, with seven points from three games, are second in the table behind early frontrunners Liverpool.

Everton, under new manager Roberto Martinez, are sixth from bottom having drawn all three fixtures.

