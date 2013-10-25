Chelsea's Ashley Cole walks to a training session a day before his team's Champions League soccer match against Basel, at the Chelsea training ground in Stoke D'Abernon, south of London, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is available for Sunday's match against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City after missing their last two matches with a rib injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

The England left back has been out of action since coming off during Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the league on October 6.

Mourinho was quoted on the club website (www.chelseafc.com) as saying the only player unavailable for action this weekend was long-term absentee Marco van Ginkel who is recovering from cruciate ligament surgery.

Chelsea are second in the table with 17 points from eight matches, two behind leaders Arsenal and level on points with third-placed Liverpool. City are a point behind them in fourth.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)