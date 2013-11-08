LONDON Eden Hazard is back in Chelsea's squad for the Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday although manager Jose Mourinho has refused to accept his apology for missing training at the start of the week.

The Belgium forward was dropped for the 3-0 win over Schalke 04 in the Champions League on Wednesday but is in contention to face West Brom at Stamford Bridge after saying sorry to Mourinho and his team mates.

"He went to a foreign country when he shouldn't go and on the top of that he lost his passport which didn't allow him to be back in training, which is obviously unacceptable," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

"It was a bit of a risk not to select him for the last match, speaking in terms of pure football. For me the group is always more important than any player, the group principles are more important than even the football result.

"He has reacted well, he apologised to me and the club but the apology was not accepted, something I couldn't accept," Mourinho explained. "But now it is over, something that doesn't exist any more.

"He's selected and ready to play. Happy he's back, case over, he's a very good kid."

Mourinho said he was looking forward to facing his former assistant, West Brom manager Steve Clarke.

"I am very happy to see Steve again. It will be a difficult game because he organises his teams well," added the Chelsea manager.

"Every game Steve Clarke plays I wish he will win but tomorrow that is not the case."

Second-placed Chelsea will look to bounce back from last week's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

If Mourinho's team beat West Brom they will move within two points of league leaders Arsenal who visit Manchester United on Sunday.

