Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho attends their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at The KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, January 11, 2014.

LONDON Chelsea head into Sunday's home game against Premier League champions Manchester United with manager Jose Mourinho looking to clock up 100 wins in the Premier League.

"My 100th victory in the Premier League is going to happen, we are going to try to do it against Man United," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League, two points leaders Arsenal and improving on a weekly basis but "The Special One" said he was working towards long-term goals.

"We are not desperate to win the title. We are building for the future, but we want to keep our DNA of winning all the time," he said.

"The team is improving and we are going to fight for the title until the very end. Let's see what happens," he added.

Mourinho signed Nemanja Matic from Benfica this week and he believes the Serbian midfielder will be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm sure Matic will have a big impact. I'm happy he has come now because it gives time to adapt before next season," Mourinho said.

"I am happy with the squad, not just now but for the future," he added.

Although Manchester United are lagging 11 points behind Arsenal, Mourinho is still expecting a tough game.

"We are not playing against a team that is 11 points behind the leader, we are playing against the champions," he said.

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager also expressed his disappointment at United's injury problems, with strikers Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie likely to miss the game.

"I would prefer Rooney and Van Persie to play. I prefer to play against the best players," Mourinho said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)