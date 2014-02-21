Ibrahimovic faces long layoff - reports
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry will return for the Premier League leaders at home to Everton on Saturday but fellow defender David Luiz is unfit, said manager Jose Mourinho.
Terry has been absent for the past three games and Mourinho admitted he had been missed, especially in the FA Cup fifth round defeat by Manchester City last Saturday.
"It's important especially as we don't have David Luiz," Mourinho told a news conference at Chelsea's training ground.
"John has a basic level of performance that gives stability to the team and is not a player that makes big mistakes."
MONTE CARLO David Goffin proved too hot to handle for Novak Djokovic as the Belgian 10th seed reached the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory on Friday.