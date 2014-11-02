LONDON Manager Jose Mourinho wore the look of a man who had just found a pair of smelly old socks and lost a brand new leather jacket after his Chelsea side scraped a 2-1 win over local rivals Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

A spectacular opening goal by midfielder Oscar and a second-half penalty from winger Eden Hazard took Chelsea four points clear at the top of the Premier League but Mourinho was less than satisfied.

The Portuguese bemoaned his team's display, complained about a lack of noise from the home fans and even criticised the man responsible for switching the floodlights on.

"My team didn't play well enough, or as well as I was expecting," Mourinho told reporters at Stamford Bridge. "We had periods of good football but not consistently.

"I'm happy with the points, which I felt we deserved, but it's another thing to deserve it and play very well -- which we didn't.

"We had a good period that ended with the first goal and then a period which started with their goal and finished, not with our second goal, but with (QPR keeper Robert) Green making two or three saves which kept them in the game.

"It was 15 minutes here, 15 minutes there, we were playing against a very well organised defensive team. It was fantastic work by (manager) Harry (Redknapp) to organise them defensively and they gave us a difficult match but with our quality I would expect us to be stronger."

With the clocks having gone back last Sunday, the floodlights were needed midway through the first half but Mourinho was unhappy they did not come on earlier.

EVERYBODY SLEEPING

"I think the man responsible for the lights was in the same mood as the crowd because everybody was sleeping," he said.

"He took 20 minutes to understand that it was dark but I took 30 minutes to understand that the stadium was not empty.

"When we scored was when I realised 'woah, the stadium is full. Good'," added Mourinho.

Brazilian Oscar certainly lit up the occasion when he cut in from the right and curled the ball with the outside of his right boot into the opposite corner of the net past Green's despairing dive.

"Oscar was our best player," said Mourinho. "When the team recovered the ball he was always sharp and fast -- I think he was fantastic.

"He played last Sunday, on Tuesday and today. Some other guys didn't play in midweek so I would have expected them to be fresher and sharper than him.

"He's playing very well...he's giving balance to the team with lots of creativity and the goal is only possible in a very talented boy."

Spain striker Diego Costa was back up front for Chelsea after being sidelined by a hamstring injury but he failed to find the net and was taken off in the second half.

"He didn't have a very good performance...like the team," Mourinho said.

"A muscular injury is not just your body, it's also your brain. After that you are afraid of a reaction and it slows you a little bit. Normally the next match for him will be better."

(Editing by Toby Davis)