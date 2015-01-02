Tottenham Hotspur's Nacer Chadli is challenged by Chelsea's John Terry (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea will bounce back from their shock 5-3 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, captain John Terry said on Friday.

The league leaders took an early lead at White Hart Lane, a ground they traditionally enjoy visiting, but Spurs striker Harry Kane scored twice to help inflict a second league defeat of the season on Jose Mourinho's team.

"We’re very disappointed to start the New Year with a defeat but we’ll move on from this,’ Terry told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I thought at times we played some really good football, it just wasn’t our day so we’ll forget this one and move on very quickly.

"Once we got the goal they were on the back foot but they scored from nothing and were back in the game."

Terry felt Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty against Spurs which would have put them 2-0 up.

"We should have had a penalty at Southampton and we should have had another one at 1-0," he said.

"The game’s finished then. I’ve said before it’s difficult, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t and in the last few games we haven’t."

Manchester City moved level on points with Chelsea at the top of the standings with a 3-2 win over Sunderland secured by a late goal from former Stamford Bridge favourite Frank Lampard.

"It’s hard to see them claw us back, we were eight points in front and now we’re level on points," Terry said.

"It’s disappointing to have lost that lead but we said in the dressing room we’ll come together, put a run together and hopefully get a lead again."

Chelsea host Championship (second tier) side Watford in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before a home game against Newcastle United, the other team to beat them in the league this season.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)