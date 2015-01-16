Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Premier League leaders Chelsea are not planning on doing business during the January transfer window, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Mourinho's men have topped the table for most of the season but having let a six-point lead slip to two in recent weeks with Manchester City hot on their tails, British media speculated Chelsea could bolster their defence.

The Portuguese, though, said he was happy with his squad and had no plans to buy defensive reinforcements despite his back four being carved apart in a 5-3 defeat at local rivals Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago.

"I'm happy with the squad, it is not a big group but a good group," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of his team's visit to Swansea City on Saturday.

"I'll be happy if nobody leaves or nobody comes but the market is open so you never know.

"I have the two best goalkeepers in the Premier League, I have fantastic defenders. The team defends very well. We conceded five in one game and that is better than conceding one each in five matches and losing five matches."

Title rivals Manchester City have already added to their squad with the signing of Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony from Swansea for a reported 30 million pounds ($45.54 million) on Wednesday.

Asked for his view on the deal, Mourinho remained unmoved by City's new signing.

"Well done. He is a good player and a good striker," Mourinho said. "If they have the money and can spend the money and have no problems with Financial Fair Play, well done.

"They can only play with 11 though. If Bony plays and Dzeko is on the bench then I am happy with that. But to have Aguero, Jovetic, Bony and Dzeko is magnificent."

Mourinho faced the media on Friday for the first time after missing last week's press conference before a win against Newcastle United.

He had refused to face reporters after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association for claiming there was a campaign against Chelsea following a draw at third-placed Southampton.

"Now I am in conditions to control myself and a week ago I couldn't control my words so to avoid bigger problems I stayed away," Mourinho explained.

"I am not interested in the FA charge, I just ignore it and get on with my job."

($1 = 0.6588 British Pounds)

(editing by Justin Palmer)