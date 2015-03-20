Football - Chelsea v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/3/15Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live'' services. Online...

LONDON Chelsea may have been bitterly disappointed not to be involved in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday but manager Jose Mourinho believes their defeat on away goals by Paris St Germain can help them win the Premier League title.

Speaking shortly after the draw was made, Mourinho said that knocking out PSG would have meant successive games against Barcelona, Manchester United, Barcelona again and Arsenal before the end of April.

"I'd prefer obviously to be in the Champions League because I think it's only the second time I didn't reach the quarter-final in all my career," the Portuguese told a news conference on Friday.

"The fact that we went out was frustrating but it gives us a situation where we can work properly, rest properly and finish the season in a very strong way."

All Chelsea's Premier League rivals are also out of European competition, but ahead of their visit to Hull City on Sunday, the London side have a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played one game less.

According to the club's official website, (www.chelseafc.com) no team has ever lost that big a lead with nine matches to go.

Mourinho also pointed out that in the nine seasons since he won the Premier League in his first spell at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have never been six points clear at this stage of the campaign.

"In the last nine years they won it only once, so it's not easy, but it's a good situation for us," he said.

"We are closer than ever."

Injured midfielder Jon Obi Mikel is the only absentee from Sunday's squad.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)