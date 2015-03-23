Football - Hull City v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 22/3/15Chelsea manager Jose MourinhoAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos...

LONDON Jose Mourinho believes he owes a debt to Loic Remy after the striker came off the bench to score the winner in the 3-2 victory over Hull City on Sunday that moves Chelsea six points clear in the Premier League title race.

The French striker, who has been used mainly as a substitute by the Chelsea manager following his move from Queens Park Rangers in August, came on at the KC Stadium after 75 minutes following Diego Costa's hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old then scored with his first touch to put Chelsea back in front after they had squandered a 2-0 lead, a goal which allowed the Londoners to regain their six point lead over Manchester City.

"Every time he plays, he's there. He probably deserves more than what I've given him," an admiring Mourinho told Chelsea's official website.

"Sometimes a coach can feel he owes something to a player and with Remy that's the case. I think I owe him something. Every time he plays he gives us a lot, I'm so happy for him because he deserves it."

Mourinho's side may boast a healthy lead and a game in hand advantage over City, but the Portuguese coach is taking nothing for granted in Chelsea's attempt to win their first league title since 2010.

"The title race should be over, in normal conditions," he said. "The reality is that we have a six point lead, the best situation we’ve had all season.

"At this moment, we have a six-point lead with one match in hand, which could help us or not. I'm pretty confident, I believe in my players, I believe we can do it but I know it's difficult."

Despite letting their two-goal lead slip in 74 seconds when Ahmed Elmohamady pulled a goal back and Abel Hernandez capitalised on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois, Mourinho was pleased with the performance.

"We let the lead go but we played fantastic football with the ball from the first minute," Mourinho said.

"When at half time, it's 2-2 and you want to win the game, the most important thing is to play how we did from the start, that's what I told the players.

"From the first minute of the second half, we went back to quality football, creation and movement. Sooner or later, the goal was going to arrive."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ian Chadband)