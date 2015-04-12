LONDON Chelsea's grinding 1-0 victory against relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers on Sunday felt like a final according to manager Jose Mourinho whose side cleared another hurdle in their bid for a first Premier League title since 2010.

The Premier League-leaders needed an 88th minute Cesc Fabregas goal to secure the points and restore their seven-point lead over Arsenal, who have played a game more, in second.

It was far from a vintage performance though and Chelsea, second best throughout, were fortunate to claim victory in a tense west London derby.

Fabregas's goal was their only attempt on target and Chelsea had their lowest pass completion rate of the season.

Mourinho did not care, however.

"This was a final for both teams," Mourinho told the BBC.

"It is one step closer. We need three wins and two draws and we have one match more to play than the other teams. Our situation is good. Pure mathematics. We need 11 points.

"Our situation was positive. One point would be one less point we need but the reality is three points and it is one less match we need to win.

"During the season you always have these moments where you lose and win points at end of the game. We lost points at the end at Old Trafford and won points in the last few minutes today."

QPR's defeat keeps them in the relegation zone, two points behind 17th placed Hull City, and manager Chris Ramsey was appalled by his side's lack of concentration at the death.

"We have ourselves to blame because of our concentration. Our concentration has been appalling," he told the BBC. "We have let late goals in, in most games.

"We are still in with a fight, everyone is disappointed. The players don't need lifting, they will lift themselves."

