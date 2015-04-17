Football - Chelsea - Jose Mourinho Press Conference - Chelsea Training Ground - 17/4/15Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON The self-styled "Special One" faces what he agreed is a special fixture this weekend but Jose Mourinho refused to accept that beating Manchester United to establish a 10-point lead with six games left would mean Chelsea had won the Premier League.

His team are seven points clear with a game in hand and closest rivals Arsenal are involved in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at the same time as third-placed United -- a further point behind -- visit Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea travel to Arsenal the following week, so winning their next three games would secure the title for the first time since 2010.

"What's in my mind is just to win three points tomorrow," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

"After that we'll see what happens."

In relaxed and good-humoured mood, the Portuguese did admit there was no problem motivating players for games like Saturday's.

"To play against Manchester United is to play against one of biggest clubs in the world. This is the game everybody wants to play in. It is an easy job. Everyone is excited to play."

Mourinho said French striker Loic Remy could be fit and that Spain's Diego Costa would resume training with the rest of the squad next week -- meaning he could return from a hamstring injury earlier than expected.

But he played down suggestions that United would be significantly weakened by their injury problems

"Their squad is amazing -- in numbers and quality," Mourinho said.

"I know Mr Van Gaal very well and consider him a big, big friend. He is a fantastic coach and they are more than ready."

Asked about Eden Hazard's nomination on the short-list for the Player of the Year, Mourinho responded: "If he gets it, great, but his objective is to win the Premier League.

"I'm not here to win the manager of the season, I'm here to win the Premier League."

As to why Chelsea have been the most abused club in a study of social media this season, Mourinho said it was because they have dominated the campaign

"I think it is because we are boring -- we have been top of the league since day one. That is something people in this country don't like," he said.

"Everyone would love the Premier League to be like the Championship where four teams are separated by a couple of points.

"But we are trying not to allow that to happen."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)