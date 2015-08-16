LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho described his team's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Sunday as a "fake" result.

The champions trailed 1-0 at halftime to Sergio Aguero's strike and conceded two more goals after the interval to finish with one point from their opening two games of the season.

"3-0 is completely fake," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "At 1-0 Chelsea were the best team for the whole second half.

"The best team in the first half won the game. The best team in the second half was Chelsea for sure. We had a difficult first half, we didn't create a lot and our goalkeeper made a few important saves.

"Second half everything was different. They make a change because they feel 1-0 is in danger and we concede a second goal. If 1-1 a different story, their team is in trouble."

