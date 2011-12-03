LONDON Dec 3 Chelsea have accepted
transfer requests from former France striker Nicolas Anelka and
Brazilian defender Alex, the Premier League club said on
Saturday.
Manager Andre Villas-Boas told the club website
(www.chelseafc.com) after the 3-0 win at Newcastle United that
both players, who were not in the squad for the game at St
James' Park, had put in requests.
"The conversation was fair and direct with the players," he
said.
"They are top professionals and their professionalism and
integrity is never in question, but on recent results and form
we have decided to try to get the group together and we have
decided to assign different training times for them.
"The transfer requests were accepted but it doesn't mean it
will happen, and if it doesn't happen they will return to full
training."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)