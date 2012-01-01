LONDON Jan 1 Chelsea fans, spoiled by
success in recent years, showed their anger at the team's poor
run of form by leaving Stamford Bridge in their droves before
the end of Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa.
While Villa's delirious players ran to the corner of the
ground to celebrate with their supporters, the rest of the
stadium was half-empty -- a sure sign the Chelsea faithful are
growing increasingly impatient with manager Andre Villas-Boas.
The young Portuguese, however, looks unlikely to buckle
under the weight of expectation at a club that has gone through
seven managers in seven years.
"The fans have a right to show their disappointment,"
Villas-Boas told the BBC after Chelsea dropped to fifth in the
Premier League table. "The resentment they feel we must take on
board.
"It's fair and we respect them. They are the people who
represent this club and its history and they are the most
important people.
"It's a pity and we regret putting on a show like this,"
said Villas-Boas after the Londoners were sunk by goals from
Stephen Ireland, Stilian Petrov and Darren Bent. "There is no
running away or excuses."
Chelsea, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double under
Carlo Ancelotti 19 months ago, have taken three points from
their last four matches.
Trailing Manchester City by 11 points at the halfway stage
of the season, and with the leaders having a game in hand
against Sunderland on Sunday (1500 GMT), Villas-Boas has
conceded the title race is all but run for the 2005, 2006 and
2010 champions.
CREAKING SPINE
"The Premier League seems very difficult for us now," said
the 34-year-old who took over when Italian Ancelotti was sacked
at the end of last season.
"That is the reality we face based on these December
fixtures. But there are still two good tournaments for us to go
for in 2012: the Champions League and the FA Cup."
Chelsea, though, are unrecognisable from the team that won
the double.
The spine of the side is creaking, linchpin striker Didier
Drogba and England midfielder Frank Lampard are 33 and captain
and central defender John Terry is 31.
Fernando Torres, Chelsea's record signing from Liverpool
last January, is in and out of the team and the midfielders are
not a patch on their double-winning colleagues.
The 20-year-old Oriol Romeu is promising and Raul Meireles
and Ramires are diligent and enthusiastic but in season 2009-10
Chelsea had three high-class midfield operators in Lampard,
Michael Ballack and Michael Essien.
Ballack is back in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen but
Villas-Boas will hope Essien's expected return from a long-term
injury later this month can provide much-needed support to his
team's engine room.
The one plus-point for the Londoners on Saturday came when
Drogba notched up his 150th goal for the club from a first-half
penalty.
The Ivorian is now Chelsea's joint fourth-highest scorer
alongside the 'King of Stamford Bridge' Peter Osgood and Roy
Bentley. Only Lampard (178), Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby
Tambling (202) have netted more.
The next fixture for Chelsea is Monday's league visit to
struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500).
