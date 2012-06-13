LONDON, June 13 Roberto Di Matteo gained his
reward for steering Chelsea to Champions League and FA Cup glory
last season when he was appointed manager on a permanent basis
on Wednesday.
The former Italy midfielder had signed a two-year contract
with the Londoners, the European champions said on their website
(www.chelseafc.com).
Di Matteo is the eighth manager to have worked under Roman
Abramovich since the Russian billionaire bought the Premier
League club in 2003, following Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho,
Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti
and Andre Villas-Boas.
In March, Di Matteo was promoted from assistant coach to
interim manager with the team in turmoil following the sacking
of Portuguese Villas-Boas.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)