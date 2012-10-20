LONDON Oct 20 John Terry will continue to be Chelsea's club captain on a permanent basis, club chairman Bruce Buck confirmed on Saturday.

Terry was starting a four-match domestic suspension on Saturday after being found guilty by a Football Association commission of racially insulting Queens Park Ranger defender Anton Ferdinand a year ago this weekend.

Buck said: "John will continue to be captain of the club. We are not going to suspend him for any additional matches that the FA have suspended him for but we have taken firm disciplinary action appropriate to the circumstances."

The club's chief executive Ron Gourlay told British talk radio station Talksport in the same interview that Terry had been given a "very heavy fine" but would not confirm any more details.

Gourlay added: "The incident 12 months ago has clouded the most successful period on the club's history."

Chelsea became European champions for the first time in May, but Terry missed that match as he was suspended for being sent off in the semi-final against Barcelona.