LONDON Feb 10 Fernando Torres is ready to return for Chelsea's Premier League visit to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference on the eve of the game.

Spain striker Torres has been out for three weeks with a knee injury.

Captain John Terry is again sidelined, however, after he missed Saturday's 3-0 home win over Newcastle United with a slight niggle.

Leaders Chelsea have a one-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)