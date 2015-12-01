LONDON Dec 1 Premier League champions Chelsea have submitted a planning application to re-develop its Stamford Bridge ground into a new 60,000-seater stadium, the club said on Tuesday.

The current ground, which dates back to 1877 and home to the west London club since 1905, holds only 41,600.

"A planning application for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity has been submitted," the club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com).

"This follows a successful consultation process during which we received very helpful feedback."

Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal play in the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of building a new White Hart Lane ground to hold 60,000.

West Ham United are moving into the Olympic Stadium next year so Chelsea could find themselves playing in the smallest ground of any of the main London clubs before long. (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)