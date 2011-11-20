LONDON Nov 20 Glen Johnson struck three minutes from time to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated the first half and took the lead after 33 minutes through Maxi Rodriguez but Chelsea improved in the second half and equalised with a close-range finish from substitute Daniel Sturridge.

The game at Stamford Bridge appeared to be heading for a draw until full back Johnson found himself in space on the right and burst into the penalty area before unleashing a firm low shot into the corner of the net.

Liverpool climbed to sixth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea but 12 adrift of leaders Manchester City after 12 matches.

