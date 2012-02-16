LONDON Feb 16 Under-fire Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas only needs the support of owner Roman Abramovich to carry out his duties and does not require the full backing of his squad, the Portuguese said on Thursday.

Media reports have suggested there was a row between the coaching staff and players when they met up at the training ground the day after last Saturday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at Everton in the Premier League.

After the game Villas-Boas described it as Chelsea's worst performance of the season.

Asked whether he still had the support of his players, Villas-Boas told a news conference on Thursday: "They don't have to back my project, only the owner needs to back my project".

The manager, speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fifth round match against second-tier Birmingham City at Stamford Bridge, denied there was a row during Sunday's get-together.

"There was a meeting of technical staff and players, nothing dramatic," said Villas-Boas.

"Everybody understands we need more (than we are giving) and responsibility for this must be shared between the players and management."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, outside the qualifying places for next season's Champions League.