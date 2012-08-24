Aug 24 Chelsea have signed Spanish defender
Cesar Azpilicueta from Marseille, the Premier League club said
on Friday.
"The 22-year-old right-back, who recently represented Spain
at the London Olympics, arrives at Stamford Bridge following a
two-year spell in France's Ligue 1 with Marseille," Chelsea said
on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
No transfer fee or length of contract were mentioned.
Azpilicueta started his career at Osasuna, before leaving La
Liga for Ligue 1 in 2010.
While not capped at international level, he has represented
his country at age-group level since making the under-16 team in
2005.
Azpilicueta is coach Roberto Di Matteo's fifth summer
signing, following Eden Hazard, Oscar, Marko Marin and Thorgan
Hazard to Stamford Bridge.
He is the fourth Spanish player at the club, linking up with
Juan Mata, Oriol Romeu and Fernando Torres.
Wigan Athletic said on Thursday they have accepted
Chelsea's fifth bid for their winger Victor Moses.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)