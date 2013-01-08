Soccer-Champions League final fixture
June 2 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Friday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
LONDON Jan 8 Chelsea captain John Terry, who has been out since November with a knee problem, could take his first step towards a first team comeback by featuring for the club's under-21 team as an over-age player this week.
"He has been training and we are considering giving him some minutes in an under-21 game on Thursday," interim manager Rafael Benitez told a news conference on Tuesday.
Benitez also said goalkeeper Petr Cech would be sidelined for Wednesday's Capital One (League) Cup semi-final first leg at home to Premier League rivals Swansea City.
Cech has missed the last two matches with a leg injury. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 2 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Friday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
June 2 Manchester City will close the gap on rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur next season, manager Pep Guardiola has said after the side secured a third-placed Premier League finish in his debut campaign.