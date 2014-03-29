Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, March 29 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said they had no chance of winning this season's Premier League title after a shock 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace due to a John Terry own goal on Saturday.
"We depend too much on other results. When you depend a little it's possible. When you depend a lot, it's not possible," Mourinho told reporters. "I know mathematically it's still possible, but in reality it's too much."
Chelsea remain top a point ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and three points clear of Manchester City who are third and have three games in hand before their match at Arsenal later on Saturday. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.