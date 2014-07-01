LONDON, July 1 England defender Ashley Cole and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o have left Chelsea but former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has signed a new one-year deal, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eto'o and Cole, both 33, had been expected to leave the Premier League side after their contracts came to an end last month.

Cole spent eight seasons at Chelsea after joining from Arsenal. He made 338 appearances and helped them to Champions League glory in 2012 and the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

He retired from the England side after missing out on a place in Roy Hodgson's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Brazil.

Eto'o arrived from Russian team Anzhi Makhachkala, scoring nine goals in 21 league appearances in his one season at Stamford Bridge.

Schwarzer, 41, made 13 appearances for the club last season after joining on a free transfer from Fulham.

In December he became the oldest player to make his debut in the Champions League when he featured against Steaua Bucharest.

Schwarzer will again provide cover for Czech Petr Cech and potentially young Belgium international Thibaut Courtois who could return to the club after spending three seasons with Atletico Madrid. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)