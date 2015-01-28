LONDON Jan 28 Premier League leaders Chelsea could be without midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defender Filipe Luis for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Both came off during Chelsea's 1-0 victory in the Capital One (League) Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday, while Branislav Ivanovic, who headed the winner in extra-time, is also a doubt with a cut foot.

"Branislav could finish the game, Fabregas and Filipe couldn't," Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho explained.

"Filipe has a calf problem, Fabregas has a hamstring."

Mourinho added that Fabregas "said he wasn't yet injured but that he would be soon if he continued" but was uncertain whether he would be available for Saturday's game.

Fabregas was replaced by Ramires five minutes into the second half, while Filipe Luis limped off after 78 minutes and was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea's victory in a thrilling blood-and-thunder game went some way to alleviating their embarrassing 4-2 home defeat to third tier Bradford City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Tuesday's win over Liverpool gave them a 2-1 aggregate success and they will now meet either Tottenham Hotspur or Sheffield United in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 1. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)