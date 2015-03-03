LONDON, March 3 Chelsea captain John Terry will be at the club next season, the Premier League leaders' manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.

"I know what my board tells me and the player tells me and no doubt he is going to get his contract," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game at West Ham United.

The 34-year-old Terry, who joined Chelsea in 1998 and has made more than 600 appearances at the heart of their defence, signed a one-year contract extension at the end of last season.

"All of these big guys are difficult to replace but you have to think what next and I think that is the best way to do things," Mourinho said. (Reporting by Ed Osmond)