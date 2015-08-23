LONDON Aug 23 Newly-acquired Spain forward Pedro highlighted his potential worth to Premier League champions Chelsea with a goal, assist and eye-catching performance in their 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The 28-year-old appeared destined to join rivals Manchester United for much of the transfer window but instead signed for Chelsea earlier this week for a fee of 30 million euros ($33.59 million).

During nine seasons at Barcelona, Pedro scored 99 goals in all competitions and built a reputation as one of Europe's deadliest finishers.

Against a physical West Brom, Pedro turned in a performance which had Chelsea fans in raptures with renditions of "Are you watching United?" after he made a seamless transition to the hustle and bustle of Premier League football.

After Chelsea's poor start to the campaign, which has yielded one point from two games, Pedro was deployed from the off and his incisive running and deft touches were a highlight of a first half where Chelsea led 3-1.

There was more to his performance than his goal and assist, however, with Pedro looking immediately at home within the Chelsea system and linking up particularly well with team mates Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.

He had 56 touches during the game and was equally dangerous from the right wing -- where his width stretched the pitch for fellow attackers Hazard and Diego Costa -- as he was when provided the freedom to roam across the entire front line.

"He's (Pedro) fantastic," Fabregas told Sky Sports when asked about his compatriot. "I knew straight away he would make an impact on this team because it was something we did not have.

"A pacy player that could go behind defenders, can dribble, can go one-against-one and stretches teams. I knew straight away the mentality of this guy is fantastic and I'm very happy for him."

Pedro was rather more inconspicuous during the second period, following the sending off of captain John Terry, but had provided ample proof in the first 45 minutes that he could be an important jewel in Chelsea's attacking crown.