LONDON May 10 Chelsea effectively ended Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after the newly crowned Premier League champions held them to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool welcomed Chelsea with a guard of honour but the champions were in no mood to thank them and took the lead after five minutes when John Terry headed in from a corner.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard capitalised on some slack Chelsea defending to equalise just before halftime but Brendan Rodgers's side failed to impose themselves in the second half.

With two games remaining fifth-placed Liverpool have 62 points from 36 matches, six behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League spot and have a better goal difference (+25 to +11).

Chelsea have 84 points from their 36 games, 11 more than second-placed Manchester City, who beat relegated Queens Park Rangers 6-0 earlier on Sunday. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)