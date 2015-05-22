LONDON May 22 Jose Mourinho will receive a third Premier League winners' medal on Sunday but the Chelsea manager is not feeling so charitable this time -- meaning no surprise souvenir for a lucky fan at Stamford Bridge.

After claiming a second English title in 2006 following a 3-0 win against Manchester United, Mourinho launched his medal and blazer into the crowd.

Chelsea host Sunderland in their final game of the season on Sunday where they will be presented with the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2010.

"My son now is collecting all my stuff," the Portuguese told a news conference on Friday. "He keeps everything.

"At that time (2006) he was too young, but in this moment he is collecting everything. Shirts, medals -- he steals everything from me."

Mourinho was named Premier League manager of the season for the third time following previous triumphs in 2005 and 2006.

"I was not waiting for it, I was never manager of the month, but I'm happy with it," he said.

"It's a club trophy, not an individual one. It's for me, my assistants, my players, everybody who works with me. It's something you don't just get by yourself.

"It's the icing on the cake but I work for the cake. The Premier League is the real cake but obviously to be the manager of the season is nice."

Forward Eden Hazard, who has played in all 37 of Chelsea's league fixtures, is unlikely to feature against Sunderland after undergoing emergency dental surgery on Wednesday to have three wisdom teeth removed.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech is struggling with a muscle injury but Mourinho said the 33-year-old, who could leave at the end of the season after being used as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, will play some part against Sunderland.

Young defender Andreas Christensen and 18-year-old attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga will be given a taste of first team action. (editing by Justin Palmer)