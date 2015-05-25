May 25 Thousands of Chelsea fans turning out in west London to celebrate winning the Premier League title on Monday were told to prepare for more success next season by manager Jose Mourinho.

Addressing the supporters, Mourinho said: "Thank you for everything, for all your support. Book another place for the parade next season. I hope we can give you that."

Chelsea last won the title in 2010 under Carlo Ancelotti. In Mourinho's previous period in charge they were champions for two years running, in 2005 and 2006.

But he warned it would be harder to retain the title this time, telling Chelsea TV: "We have to be better if we want to be successful again. The other opponents are not going to accept this without a fight.

"Next year will be more difficult, but because it's difficult is one of the reasons why I came back to England. I will enjoy it again."

Owner Roman Abramovich took part in the parade.

Among the players and staff enjoying the occasion on three special buses were goalkeeper Petr Cech and striker Didier Drogba, who have been part of all four title successes.