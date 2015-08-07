LONDON Aug 7 Jose Mourinho has signed a new four-year contract as Chelsea manager, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

"If the club is happy, I am happy," Mourinho told the club's website.

"It is important we have this continuity and I hope we can enjoy more success in the future - for the fans, the players and the club."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)